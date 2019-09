Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

PAKISTAN

Over 38: Pakistan 206-2

Five runs taken from the spinner’s over

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, no run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Over 37: Pakistan 201-2

The spinner’s disastrous 17-run over has taken a toll on his economy

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Haris, 1 run

Hasaranga to Haris, no run

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Haris, 1 run

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Over 36: Pakistan 196-2

Pakistan piling pressure on Sri Lanka with their running between the wickets

Jayasuriya to Haris, 2 runs

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 2 runs

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Over 35: Pakistan 188-2

Lahiru Kumara concedes five runs in the over

Kumara to Haris, 1 run

Kumara to Babar, 1 run

Kumara to Babar, no run

Kumara to Babar, 2 runs

Kumara to Haris, 1 run

Kumara to Haris, no run

Over 34: Pakistan 183-2

The spinner is taken to the cleaners as he is hit for two six in the 17-run over

Hasaranga to Babar, SIX

Hasaranga to Haris, 1 run

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Babar, SIX

Hasaranga to Haris, 1 run + no ball

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Babar, no run

Over 33: Pakistan 166-2

Babar is playing some delightful shots here

Kumara to Haris, no run

Kumara to Haris, no run

Kumara to Babar, 1 run

Kumara to Babar, FOUR

Kumara to Haris, 1 run

Kumara to Babar, 1 run

Over 32: Pakistan 159-2

The spinner gives away four runs

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, no run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, no run

Over 31: Pakistan 155-2

Babar Azam is anchoring the side with Haris Sohail

Kumara to Babar Azam, FOUR – that’s his 50

The right-handed batsman continues to stamp his class and adds another international 50 to his tally

Kumara to Haris, 1 run

Kumara to Babar, 1 leg bye

Kumara to Babar, 2 runs

Kumara to Haris, 1 run

Kumara to Haris, no run

Over 30: Pakistan 146-2

Babar keeping things steady after dismissal of openers

Jayasuriya to Babar, no run

Jayasuriya to Babar, no run

Jayasuriya to Babar, 2 runs

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, no run

Over 29: Pakistan 142-2

The pacer come back well after conceding eight runs in his previous over

Udana to Haris, no run

Udana to Babar, 1 run

Udana to Babar, no run

Udana to Haris, 1 run

Udana to Haris, no run

Udana to Babar, 1 run

Over 28: Pakistan 139-2

Four singles come off the spinner’s over

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, no run

Jayasuriya to Haris, no run

Over 27: Pakistan 135-2

Babar is showing what a class of a batsman he is

Udana to Babar, 2 runs

Udana to Babar, 2 runs

Udana to Babar, no run

Udana to Babar, no run

Udana to Babar, FOUR

Udana to Babar, no run

Over 26: Pakistan 127-2

Shehan Jayasuriya goes for four runs in the first over of his second spell

Jayasuriya to Haris, no run

Jayasuriya to Haris, no run

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Babar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Haris, 1 run

Over 25: Pakistan 123-2

Its the half-way mark and Pakistan have the upper hand at the moment

Hasaranga to Haris, 1 run

Hasaranga to Haris, 2 runs

Hasaranga to Haris, no run

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Babar, no run

Hasaranga to Babar, no run

Over 24: Pakistan 119-2

Sri Lanka have not been great in the field as a misfield brings a boundary

Pradeep to Babar, 1 run

Pradeep to Babar, no run

Pradeep to Babar, FOUR

Pradeep to Babar, no run

Pradeep to Babar, 2 runs

Pradeep to Haris, 3 runs

Over 23: Pakistan 109-2

The spinner is bowling tidy overs

Hasaranga to Babar, no run

Hasaranga to Haris, 1 run

Hasaranga to Haris, no run

Hasaranga to Haris, no run

Hasaranga to Haris, no run

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Over 22: Pakistan 107-2

Nuwan Pradeep is brought back to the attack and he gives away two runs

Pradeep to Babar, 1 run

Pradeep to Babar, no run

Pradeep to Babar, no run

Pradeep to Babar, no run

Pradeep to Babar, no run

Pradeep to Haris, 1 run

Over 21: Pakistan 105-2

Hasaranga is spinning through Pakistan’s batting order

Hasaranga to Haris, 1 run

Hasaranga to Fakhar, CAUGHT

Fakhar is looking shocked over what he’s done as he is goes for 54

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Fakhar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Fakhar, 2 runs

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Over 20: Pakistan 99-1

Fakhar Zaman keeps Pakistan going after Imam is dismissed

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Babar, 1 run

Kumara to Fakhar, 1 run

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Over 19: Pakistan 97-1

Pakistan are cruising along in the ODI despite the wicket of Imam

Hasaranga to Fakhar, 1 run – reaches his 50

The left-handed openers has capitalized on the batting friendly conditions. Its his 12th international half-century

Hasaranga to Fakhar, no run

Hasaranga to Fakhar, FOUR

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Babar, no run

Hasaranga to Babar, SIX

Over 18: Pakistan 85-1

Babar Azam drives the fast-bowler towards mid-wicket for a boundary

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Babar, 1 run

Kumara to Babar, no run

Kumara to Babar, FOUR

Kumara to Babar, no run

Kumara to Babar, no run

Over 17: Pakistan 80-1

Hasaranga keeps it tight by conceding only two singles

Hasaranga to Fakhar, no run

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Babar, no run

Hasaranga to Babar, no run

Hasaranga to Fakhar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Fakhar, no run

Over 16: Pakistan 78-1

Four singles taken from the over

Gunathilaka to Fakhar, 1 run

Gunathilaka to Fakhar, no run

Gunathilaka to Babar, 1 run

Gunathilaka to Fakhar, 1 run

Gunathilaka to Babar, 1 run

Gunathilaka to Babar, no run

Over 15: Pakistan 74-1

Sri Lanka were looking for a wicket and Wanindu Hasaranga gets Imam-ul-Haq leg before

Hasaranga to Babar, 1 run

Hasaranga to Babar, no run

Hasaranga to Imam, LBW

A successful review for Sri Lanka as Imam goes LBW for 31

Hasaranga to Imam, no run

Hasaranga to Imam, 2 runs

Hasaranga to Fakhar, 1 run

Over 14: Pakistan 70-0

Danushka Gunathilaka gives away four singles in his first over

Gunathilaka to Fakhar, 1 run

Gunathilaka to Imam, 1 run

Gunathilaka to Imam, no run

Gunathilaka to Fakhar, 1 run

Gunathilaka to Imam, 1 run

Gunathilaka to Imam, no run

Over 13: Pakistan 66-0

Fakhar skies the ball but it doesn’t find the fielder

Kumara to Fakhar, 2 runs

Kumara to Imam, 1 run

Kumara to Imam, no run

Kumara to Fakhar, 1 run

Kumara to Imam, 1 run

Kumara to Imam, 2 runs

Over 12: Pakistan 59-0

The Pakistani openers are in the grooves and not holding back to score boundaries

Udana to Fakhar, no run

Udana to Fakhar, no run

Udana to Fakhar, no run

Udana to Imam, 1 run

Udana to Fakhar, 1 run

Udana to Fakhar, FOUR

Over 11: Pakistan 53-0

The Pakistani openers have laid the foundations for a solid score

Kumara to Fakhar, 1 run

Kumara to Imam, 1 run

Kumara to Fakhar, 1 run

Kumara to Imam, 1 run

Kumara to Imam, no run

Kumara to Imam, 2 runs

Over 10: Pakistan 47-0

Fakhar, Imam have put on solid opening partnership for Pakistan

Udana to Imam, 1 run

Udana to Fakhar, 1 run

Udana to Imam, 1 run

Udana to Imam, no run

Udana to Imam, no run

Udana to Imam, no run

Over 9: Pakistan 44-0

Fakhar fails to connect to Lahiru Kumara’s quick deliveries

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Fakhar, no run

Kumara to Imam, 1 run

Over 8: Pakistan 43-0

Not a good start by Isuru Udana as he concedes two boundaries in the over

Udana to Fakhar, no run

Udana to Fakhar, FOUR

Udana to Fakhar, no run

Udana to Fakhar, no run

Udana to Fakhar, FOUR

Udana to Imam, 1 run

Over 7: Pakistan 34-0

The hosts are capitalizing on every boundary-scoring opportunities

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, FOUR

Jayasuriya to Imam, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Jayasuriya to Imam, 1 run

Over 6: Pakistan 27-0

Fakhar hits the fast-bowler straight down the ground for a boundary

Pradeep to Fakhar, no run

Pradeep to Fakhar, no run

Pradeep to Fakhar, no run

Pradeep to Fakhar, FOUR

Pradeep to Imam, 1 run

Pradeep to Imam, no run

Over 5: Pakistan 22-0

Fakhar dances down the track and whacks the spinner for half-a-dozen

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Jayasuriya to Imam, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Imam, no run

Jayasuriya to Imam, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, SIX

Over 4: Pakistan 14-0

Imam scores the first boundary of the game with a delightful cover drive

Pradeep to Imam, no run

Pradeep to Imam, FOUR

Pradeep to Fakhar, 1 run

Pradeep to Fakhar, no run

Pradeep to Fakhar, no run

Pradeep to Imam, 1 run

Over 3: Pakistan 8-0

No boundary yet for Sarfaraz’s men

Jayasuriya to Imam, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Imam, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Imam, 1 run

Jayasuriya to Imam, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, 1 run

Over 2: Pakistan 4-0

Pakistan settling for singles and doubles

Pradeep to Imam, 2 runs

Pradeep to Fakhar, 1 run

Pradeep to Fakhar, no run

Pradeep to Imam, 1 run

Pradeep to Imam, no run

Pradeep to Imam, no run

Over 1: Pakistan 0-0

Off-spinner Shehan Jayasuriya starts off with a maiden

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Jayasuriya to Fakhar, no run

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Haris Sohail are performing as solid as a rock.

Fakhar Zaman has been struggling with his form. Can he perform in this fixture?

What a sight! NSK comes back to life.. it is National anthem time. #PakvSL#Cricketpic.twitter.com/n6TVPSVieh — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) September 30, 2019

The two sides are out at the centre for the national anthems.

Sri Lanka XI: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari.