Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

First ODI

National Stadium, Karachi

September 27, 2019

The opening game of the three-match ODI series will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi on Friday.

Update at 3:53pm: The rain has stopped and groundsmen are working to get the water out of the ground. It still remains to be seen as to when the game starts.

Trivia: Not a single match at the National Stadium has ended in washed out.

I’m in Karachi and the 🌧 is crazy! #PAKvSL — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) September 27, 2019

Cricketer Usama Mir is also under the weather right now.

Huge storm has just given Karachi a thorough drenching! Hoping for some play here between @TheRealPCB and @cricketsrilanka#FirstODI#PAKvSLpic.twitter.com/zh5dmQVGjF — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) September 27, 2019

‘The focus should be on cricket, not the security’ – Lahiru Thirimanne#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/NwjchRcab5 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 27, 2019

Sri Lanka’s ODI captain Lahiru Thrimanne, in a news conference on Thursday, expressed his satisfaction over the facilities and security being provided to them.

Heavy rain in Karachi and 1st ODI between PAK v SL is under serious threat.#PAKvSLpic.twitter.com/eV9jpCUHrO — Ahmer Najeeb (@AhmerNajeeb) September 27, 2019

National Stadium main toh baarish nahi ruk rahi bhaiiiii. Crazy rain at NSK as of now.#PAKvSL#Karachipic.twitter.com/Hz0W1TYs5V — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 27, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar says the ground looks terrible and things are not looking good.

Arrival of teams for the first #PAKvSL ODI Get your tickets now: https://t.co/3o3ee78fVQpic.twitter.com/WkguIMqCeQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2019

The Sri Lankan side have arrived at the National Stadium for the opening game of the three-match series.

Rain and serious rain in Karachi. Definitely a delayed start. pic.twitter.com/3LPrjQ1BEB — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 27, 2019

Heavy Rain in National Stadium Karachi, outfield is wet most likely match will be washed out.

شدید بارش ، گراؤنڈ مکمل گیلا ، ممکنہ طور پر میچ بارش کی نذر ہونے کا امکان pic.twitter.com/rprKusm140 — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) September 27, 2019

The weather is not pleasant for a cricketing day as there are dark clouds around. The start of the match is likely to be delayed and the game might even get canceled. Let’s hope its not the case.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Karachi’s National Stadium.

It is the first time that Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka for an ODI series since January 2009.

Sri Lanka will be playing without some of their star power as 10 senior players opted out of the tour citing security concerns.

The tour fell in doubt after Sri Lanka’s cricket board said it had received warning that its national team could be the target of a terror attack during the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

The second and third ODIs will be played on September 29 and October 2.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Lahiru Thrimanne’s side as they have emerged victorious in 90 of their 153 meetings.