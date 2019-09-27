Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI

2 hours ago
 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
First ODI
National Stadium, Karachi
September 27, 2019

The opening game of the three-match ODI series will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

Update at 3:53pm: The rain has stopped and groundsmen are working to get the water out of the ground. It still remains to be seen as to when the game starts.

Trivia: Not a single match at the National Stadium has ended in washed out.

Cricketer Usama Mir is also under the weather right now.

Sri Lanka’s ODI captain Lahiru Thrimanne, in a news conference on Thursday, expressed his satisfaction over the facilities and security being provided to them.

Shoaib Akhtar says the ground looks terrible and things are not looking good.

 

The Sri Lankan side have arrived at the National Stadium for the opening game of the three-match series.

The weather is not pleasant for a cricketing day as there are dark clouds around. The start of the match is likely to be delayed and the game might even get canceled. Let’s hope its not the case.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Karachi’s National Stadium.

It is the first time that Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka for an ODI series since January 2009.

Sri Lanka will be playing without some of their star power as 10 senior players opted out of the tour citing security concerns.

The tour fell in doubt after Sri Lanka’s cricket board said it had received warning that its national team could be the target of a terror attack during the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

The second and third ODIs will be played on September 29 and October 2.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Lahiru Thrimanne’s side as they have emerged victorious in 90 of their 153 meetings.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
pakistan vs sri lanka 2018, pak vs sl odi, pak vs sl live score, pakistan vs sri lanka 2019, sl vs pak 1st odi, sl vs pak 1st odi karachi, karachi international cricket match, pakistan vs sri 2019 live update, live update pak vs sl 1st odi, cricket live update, live update score odi, PAK, SL, PAKvSL, PAKvSL 2019, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cricket, ODI, Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan 2019
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour
Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour
Live Updates - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI
Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI
ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series
ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series
Virat Kohli punished for physical contact with South African player
Virat Kohli punished for physical contact with South African player
Pakistan team arrives in Karachi for Sri Lanka ODIs
Pakistan team arrives in Karachi for Sri Lanka ODIs
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.