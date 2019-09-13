Friday, September 13, 2019  | 13 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Lahore High Court seeks reply over Misbah’s appointment as coach

5 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: PCB/Twitter

Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a reply from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach and chief selector.

In a petition filed by an individual named Neelofar Zia, it has been stated that the former captain does not have the experience to coach the Pakistan national side. It was further stated that he was appointed on the positions without merit.

The petitioner also claims the interviews were held in secret.

It was stated that PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan has accepted that Misbah does not have the required experience.

The petitioner has requested the court to cancel Misbah’s appointment.

In a first, the cricket board had appointed the former captain as both the team’s head coach and coach selector. The decision has received mixed reviews by the country’s cricketing fraternity.

 
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan
 
