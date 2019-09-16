Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts Patriots pick up wins in CPL

Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won their Caribbean Premier League fixtures on Sunday.

Jamaica Tallwahs beat Barbados Tridents by four wickets.

Barbados, after being sent in to bat first, made 140-9 in their 20 overs with Ashley Nurse scoring 37 off 18 balls with four boundaries and three sixes to his name while JP Duminy made 31 off 35 deliveries.

Zahir Khan picked up three wickets for Jamaica while George Worker and Ramaal Lewis got two wickets each as well.

Tallawahs chased down the 141-run target in 18.3 overs for the loss of six wickets as Chadwick Walton scored an unbeaten half-century. His 51-run knock, which came off 42 deliveries, included a boundary and five maximums.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots picked up an emphatic six-wicket win over St Lucia Zouks in the second fixture of the day.

Zouks, being sent to bat first, posted a total of 138-9 in their 20 overs. Colin de Grandhomme top scored with 30 off 22 deliveries after hitting four boundaries and a six whereas Hardus Viljoen made 28 off 23 balls with four fours to his name.

Akeem Jordan took four wickets for the Patriots.

It took just 14.3 overs for the St Kitts and Nevis to chase down the 139-run target thanks to some Evin Lewis fireworks as he made 65 off only 30 balls with the help of five boundaries and six maximums. He was well supported by Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who 26 off 22 deliveries.