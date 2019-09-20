Jamaica Tallawahs’ poor CPL form continues

Jamaica Tallawahs’ poor run in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) continued as the side were on the wrong end of a 20-run defeat at the hands of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday.

With the latest defeat, the Tallawahs have managed to secure just one victory in their total of seven fixtures so far.

The Patriots, sent in to bat first, found themselves reeling at 19-2 as openers Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis were dismissed in single figures. However, Mohammad Hafeez and Laurie Evans anchored the side with their 46-run partnership for the third wicket.

Hafeez was the more aggressive of the two but partnership was broken when Lewis was superbly run out by Ramaal Lewis after a cautious 20-ball 21.

Tallawahs dismissed Hafeez, Shamarh Brooks and Carlos Brathwaite in the space of 12 balls and the Patriots found themselves reeling at 82-6 in 12.1 overs.

Just when the hosts thought they were in control, Fabian Allen and Keron Cottoy amassed a 94-run unbeaten partnership for the seventh wickets to take their side to a healthy 176-6.

Allen stepped up the ante in the latter stage of the innings as he smashed the Tallawahs bowlers to all parts of the Kingston Park. He struck four boundaries in Zahir Khan’s 16th over. With a strike rate of 229.62, the batsman remained not out on 62 from 27 balls.

The 177-run target became a tough ask for the Jamaican side, who managed 156 with only three of their batsman scoring in double figures.

Tallawahs were under pressure from the start after veteran Chris Gayle, skipper Chadwick Walton and Devon Smith were all dismissed early on before star all-rounder Andre Russell was dismissed for a golden duck.

Opener Glen Phillips provided some resistance to St Kitts bowlers by keeping hold of one end with a brave 87-run knock off 49 deliveries. However, the lone fight was ultimately a futile one as his side fell 20 runs short of the target.