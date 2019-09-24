Jamaica beat Barbados in low-scoring CPL fixture

Jamaica Tallawahs beat Barbados Tridents by five runs in their low-scoring Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game at Bridgetown on Monday.

Sent in to bat first, Jamaica lost their first wicket with just 11 on the board and were reeling at 94-8 at one stage.

Glen Phillips was the only batsman to provide some resistance as he made a gutsy 35-ball 41.

However, Ramaad Lewis scored a late cameo of 27 from 22 deliveries which proved to be just enough for the side to reach 127 in 20 overs.

Barbados bowlers Jason Holder, Sandeep Lamichhane and Raymon Reifer had their fair share of wickets as they dismissed two batsmen each.

In chase of the 128-run target, Alex Hales and Johnson Charles put on a 25-run opening partnership on the first wicket before Zahir Khan had the England batsman caught for a run-a-ball 16. The side lost two wickets in quick session and were reduced to 43-3 in 8.4 overs.

Jonathan Carter and Jason Holder steadied the ship with their 31-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Things started to unravel for Tridents when the stand ended with Imran Khan and Shamar Springer finishing with three wickets each.

Raymon Reifer and Sandeep Lamichhane tried to recover the sinking ship with their 31-run partnership for the ninth wicket but it wasn’t enough as they finished at 122-9 in their 20 overs.