Indian court issues arrest warrant against Mohammad Shami

52 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

A court in West Bengal has issued an arrest warrant against Indian fast-bowler Mohammad Shami in a case of domestic violence, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The case has been filed by the pacer’s wife Hasin Jahan.

The 29-year-old fast-bowler has been told to surrender 15 days within his return to the country from the tour of West Indies.

Jahan, who is a former model, filed charges against the cricketer in March.

“The police chargesheet says there was no attempt to murder, no poisoning – all serious charges filed by Hasin Jahan,” the cricketer’s lawyer Salim Rahman said. “Also the allegations against (Jahan’s) mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law of conspiring against her were discharged (dismissed) by the police.”

Jahan’s lawyer said its up to Shami to fight the case or not.

“It is in the court notice that Shami is playing abroad and so it was giving him a 15-day window to surrender,” she was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. “It is written in the court order that if he fails to appear, then law will take its own course. The warrant against Shami would be kept in abeyance for 15 days.”

Shami was the second highest wicket-taker for India in the Cricket World Cup with 14 scalps in four matches at an average of 13.78 and an economy of 5.48.

 
Cricket India Mohammad Shami
 
