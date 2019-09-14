India win seventh U19 Asia Cup title

India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in Colombo on Saturday to win the 2019 edition of the U19 Asia Cup.

India, electing to bat first, were dismissed for 106 in 32.4 overs with only two batsmen scoring in double figures. Karan Lal was the top scorer for the side with 37 off 43 deliveries with three fours and a six to his name. Dhruv Jurel made 33 off 37 balls after hitting two boundaries and a maximum.

Shamim Hossain was the stand out performer with the ball as he finished with figures of 3-8 in his six overs while Mrittunjoy Chowdhury also took three wickets.

Bangladesh, in chase of 107-run target, were dismissed for 101 in 33 overs after their top order failed to provide any resistance to the Indian bowlers. Skipper Akbar Ali scored 23 off 36 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury made 21 off 26 balls with two fours and a six to his name.

Athurva Ankolekar finished with figures of 5-28 in his eight overs while Akash Singh bagged three wickets.