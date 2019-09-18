Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

India warn Pant he cannot keep throwing his wicket away

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

India’s new batting coach Vikram Rathour warned Rishabh Pant and other rising stars on Tuesday not to turn from “fearless” to “careless” as the national team prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup.

The 21-year-old Pant, who is being groomed to take over from MS Dhoni as first-choice wicketkeeper, has also made an impact as an explosive batsman.

But the left-hander, who made his Test debut in England last year and scored his maiden century during the series, has often been accused of throwing away his wicket.

“Of course we want him to play all his shots,” Rathour, who took over from Sanjay Bangar as batting coach, told reporters ahead of the second T20 against South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday.

“He needs to be fearless because that is what makes him special. He is an impact player but at the same time he cannot afford to be careless. He is a phenomenal player. (But) he needs to bring a little discipline in to his cricket. All the young players should understand that there is a fine line between fearless and careless cricket.”

Virat Kohli’s India have focussed on T20Is since their failure at the 50-over World Cup this year where they lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The opening T20I of the three-match series against South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday was abandoned because of rain.

“In the past T20I was not taken seriously. Now since you are preparing for the World Cup all these games are going to be extremely important,” said Rathour, a former India opener. “And I think the next 20-21 games we will be playing will be our preparation for the World Cup.”

The World Cup is to be held in Australia in October-November next year.

 
TOPICS:
India Rishabh Pant
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with Sri Lankan cricketers skipping Pakistan tour
Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with Sri Lankan cricketers skipping Pakistan tour
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.