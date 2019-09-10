Tuesday, September 10, 2019  | 10 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister

1 hour ago
 

File photo: AFP

Indian authorities had threatened Sri Lankan cricketers that they will be “ousted” from the Indian Premier League if they visit Pakistan, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed Tuesday.

“Informed sports commentators told me that India threatened SL players that they will be ousted from IPL if they don’t refuse Pak visit,” Chaudhry tweeted.

The Sri Lankan team will arrive in Pakistan to play three ODIs and three T20I matches from September 27 to October 19.

On September 9, ten players, including T20I skipper Lasith Malinga and former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera, pulled out of Pakistan tour citing security concerns, officials said.

Following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus during a Test match in Lahore in March 2009, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.

Related: Ten Sri Lankan cricketing stars to skip Pakistan tour

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said in a statement that players in a preliminary squad were briefed on security arrangements for the six-match limited over series, and given the freedom to decide if they wanted to travel.

Following the briefing, ten players “chose to stay away” from the series of three One-Day Internationals and three T20 games, scheduled to begin on September 27 in Karachi, it said.

The other seven who opted out were Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
sports
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Women, Cricket, Peace, ali tareen
 
MOST READ
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.