India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister

Indian authorities had threatened Sri Lankan cricketers that they will be “ousted” from the Indian Premier League if they visit Pakistan, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed Tuesday.

“Informed sports commentators told me that India threatened SL players that they will be ousted from IPL if they don’t refuse Pak visit,” Chaudhry tweeted.

Informed sports commentators told me that India threatened SL players that they ll be ousted from IPL if they don’t refuse Pak visit, this is really cheap tactic, jingoism from sports to space is something we must condemn, really cheap on the part of Indian sports authorities — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 10, 2019

The Sri Lankan team will arrive in Pakistan to play three ODIs and three T20I matches from September 27 to October 19.

On September 9, ten players, including T20I skipper Lasith Malinga and former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera, pulled out of Pakistan tour citing security concerns, officials said.

Following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus during a Test match in Lahore in March 2009, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said in a statement that players in a preliminary squad were briefed on security arrangements for the six-match limited over series, and given the freedom to decide if they wanted to travel.

Following the briefing, ten players “chose to stay away” from the series of three One-Day Internationals and three T20 games, scheduled to begin on September 27 in Karachi, it said.

The other seven who opted out were Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.

