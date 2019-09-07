India beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

Pakistan suffered their second consecutive defeat in the U19 Asia Cup as they were handed a 60-run defeat by India on Saturday in Colombo.

India, electing to bat first, made 305-9 in their 50 overs with Arjun Azad and Tilak Varma scoring centuries.

Azad was the top scorer with 121 off 111 deliveries with 11 boundaries and four sixes. He was well supported by Varma, who played a 110-run knock from 119 balls which included 10 fours and a maximum.

Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi picked up three wickets each.

Pakistan, in chase of 306-run target, were bowled out for 245 in 46.4 overs. Skipper Rohail Nazir was the only batsman who could provide any kind of resistance to the Indian bowlers.

The captain played a 117-run knock from 108 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes. Haris Khan made 43 off 53 deliveries after hitting two boundaries and a maximum.

Atharva Ankolekar was the stand out performer with the ball for India as he finished with figures of 3-36 in his 10 overs. Vidyadhar Patil and Sushant Mishra took two wickets each.

Arjun Azad was named the player of the match for his batting performance.

Pakistan began their campaign with a 75-run defeat to Afghanistan under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Their last game of the group stage is against Kuwait on Monday.