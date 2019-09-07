Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

India beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

35 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

Pakistan suffered their second consecutive defeat in the U19 Asia Cup as they were handed a 60-run defeat by India on Saturday in Colombo.

India, electing to bat first, made 305-9 in their 50 overs with Arjun Azad and Tilak Varma scoring centuries.

Azad was the top scorer with 121 off 111 deliveries with 11 boundaries and four sixes. He was well supported by Varma, who played a 110-run knock from 119 balls which included 10 fours and a maximum.

Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi picked up three wickets each.

Pakistan, in chase of 306-run target, were bowled out for 245 in 46.4 overs. Skipper Rohail Nazir was the only batsman who could provide any kind of resistance to the Indian bowlers.

The captain played a 117-run knock from 108 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes. Haris Khan made 43 off 53 deliveries after hitting two boundaries and a maximum.

Atharva Ankolekar was the stand out performer with the ball for India as he finished with figures of 3-36 in his 10 overs. Vidyadhar Patil and Sushant Mishra took two wickets each.

Arjun Azad was named the player of the match for his batting performance.

Pakistan began their campaign with a 75-run defeat to Afghanistan under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Their last game of the group stage is against Kuwait on Monday.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
sports
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Women, Cricket, Peace, ali tareen
 
MOST READ
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
Lasith Malinga overtakes Shahid Afridi to become leading T20I wicket-taker
Lasith Malinga overtakes Shahid Afridi to become leading T20I wicket-taker
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.