Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya from bowling

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya was banned from bowling in international matches for a year after his bowling action was found to be illegal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was subjected to an independent assessment of his bowling action after umpires questioned his style in the first Test against New Zealand at Galle in August, the ICC said.

It recalled that he had been suspended in December after being reported by umpires during the first Test against England in November 2018, but was permitted to resume bowling in February following “remedial work on his action.”

However, he was found to have an illegal action following another assessment after being reported again last month, the ICC said.

“As the latest report constitutes the player’s second report within a two-year period, the first of which led to a suspension, he is automatically suspended from bowling in international cricket for a period of 12 months,” the ICC said in a statement.

It said he will be entitled to approach the ICC for a re-assessment of his bowling action after the expiry of this one-year period.

Dananjaya had opted out of the six-match limited overs tournament starting September 27 in Pakistan.

 
TOPICS:
Akila Dananjaya Cricket ICC Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Sri Lanka, Akila Dananjaya, Cricket, ICC, International Cricket Council, Bowling Action, New Zealand, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, #SLvNZ, Test cricket
 
MOST READ
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.