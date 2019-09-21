Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series

49 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the list of match officials for Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Sri Lanka are to play a three-match ODI series in Karachi before travelling to Lahore for three T20Is.

Former Australian cricketer David Boon has been appointed match referee for all six games. He has refereed in 135 ODIs and 51 T20Is so far.

The sport’s governing body has picked Michael Gough and Joel Wilson for the ODI series whereas Aleem Dar has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board as the home umpire for the third ODI as well as the three T20Is which will be played in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9 respectively.

Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob will also officiate the matches.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
