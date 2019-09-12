Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

I want Neymar to rejoin Barcelona, confirms Messi

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi would be “thrilled” if Neymar returned to the Catalan side but insisted they can still win trophies without the Brazilian.

In an interview with the Catalan newspaper Sport this week, Messi said the return of Neymar, who was at Barca from 2013 and 2017 when he left for Paris Saint-Germain, could only strengthen the Spanish champions.

“I would be thrilled if Neymar came back,” said the Argentine. “I understand that not everyone agrees. That’s normal after everything that happened around Ney, the way in which he left, the way he abandoned us but when you look at the sporting angle, for me Neymar is one of the best players in the world and obviously would improve our chances of getting the results we want.”

The summer transfer window saw an on-off soap opera surrounding the 27-year-old’s apparent desire to leave PSG, who paid a world record €222 million in 2017, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both linked.

Ultimately he stayed in the French capital, at least for the time being.

“I am not disappointed,” said Messi. “I would have liked it if he had come and been with us but, as I have said, we have an exceptional squad to challenge for every title, even without him.”

Messi denied reports he had used his influence to try and force the Barcelona board to push through the deal.

“Here, it is not me that gives the orders,” he said. “We never said that he had to be brought in. We didn’t make any demands. I don’t know if the club (Barcelona) wanted it to happen. What I do know is that Neymar really wanted it. But I understand it is very difficult to negotiate with PSG.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Friday Neymar “did everything” to force through a return to the Camp Nou in the close season, but his club could “not meet” the French champions’ demands.

 
TOPICS:
barcelona footballer Lionel Messi neymar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Barcelona, Footballer, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Messi, Nou Camp, Camp Nou, La Liga, Argentina, Brazil
 
MOST READ
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
Pakistan lose to Afghanistan in low-scoring U19 Asia Cup clash
Pakistan lose to Afghanistan in low-scoring U19 Asia Cup clash
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.