Guyana extend unbeaten streak to seven games in CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors extended their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) unbeaten streak to seven games as they picked up a comfortable eight-wicket away victory over St Lucia Zouks at Gros Islet on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, Zouks had lost openers Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall with just 24 on the board.

Colin de Grandhomme and Colin Ingram then put on a 56-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed for 25.

De Grandhomme continued to motor along and ended up making a 37-ball 65 to take his side to 161-7 in their 20 overs.

Ben Laughlin was the star performer with the ball as he returned figures of 3-12 in three overs for the Warriors.

The Warriors had a great start to their chase as Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj made 52 for the opening stand.

Hemraj was dismissed for 33 but King continued the onslaught as he went on to reach his half-century from 36 deliveries. He went on to make an unbeaten 81.

The side was then reduced to 70-2 when Shimron Hetmeyer was dismissed for just five.

Skipper Shoaib Malik played a cautious 28-ball 30 knock as he was involved in an unbeaten stand of 92 with King that took the side to victory in 18.2 overs.