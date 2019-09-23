Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Guyana beat Barbados to maintain unbeaten CPL streak

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: CPLT20

The Guyana Amazon Warriors picked up their sixth straight victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after they beat the Barbados Tridents by 12 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis Stern (DLS) method on Sunday.

Chris Green took wickets and finished with astounding figures of 4-14 which reduced the side to a modest total of 138 all out.

The Warriors exerted their dominance throughout the game and made sure that the Tridents weren’t able to stage a comeback with the bat thanks to some brilliant bowling by Keemo Paul, Shoaib Malik and Imran Tahir.

JP Duminy played a crucial knock of 38 from 32 balls but it wasn’t enough for the side to post a competitive total.

In the chase of the 139-run target, Brandon King provided the fireworks for the Warriors and smashed an unbeaten 34-ball 51.

Rain affected play twice during Guyana’s run chase when the Amazon were 77/2 in 10 overs and 81/2 after a space of six balls. This proved to be enough for the side to win the game.

 
TOPICS:
CPL 2019 Cricket
 
  
 
