Guyana beat Barbados to maintain unbeaten CPL streak

The Guyana Amazon Warriors picked up their sixth straight victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after they beat the Barbados Tridents by 12 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis Stern (DLS) method on Sunday.

Chris Green took wickets and finished with astounding figures of 4-14 which reduced the side to a modest total of 138 all out.

The Warriors exerted their dominance throughout the game and made sure that the Tridents weren’t able to stage a comeback with the bat thanks to some brilliant bowling by Keemo Paul, Shoaib Malik and Imran Tahir.

JP Duminy played a crucial knock of 38 from 32 balls but it wasn’t enough for the side to post a competitive total.

In the chase of the 139-run target, Brandon King provided the fireworks for the Warriors and smashed an unbeaten 34-ball 51.

Rain affected play twice during Guyana’s run chase when the Amazon were 77/2 in 10 overs and 81/2 after a space of six balls. This proved to be enough for the side to win the game.