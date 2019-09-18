Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

General Bajwa congratulates boxer Muhammad Waseem on recent victory

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: DG ISPR/Twitter

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem and congratulated him on his recent victory that helped him break into the top-10 global rankings.

“COAS met boxer Muhammad Waseem at his office,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Wednesday. “[He] congratulated him for the recent achievement [for] bringing honour for the country.”

Muhammad Waseem, who is now ranked ninth in the world in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Flyweight Rankings, had lamented that nobody from the boxing federation or the government came to welcome him at the airport following his first-round win against Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor in Dubai.

He had dedicated his landslide victory to the people of Kashmir.

 
TOPICS:
chief of army staff coas GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA Muhammad Waseem
 
VIDEO
Watch: Boxer Muhammad Waseem dedicates his match to Kashmir
