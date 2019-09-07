Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Formula Three racer suffers fracture, concussion after car goes airborne

55 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Formula 3/Twitter

Australian Formula 3 driver Alex Peroni suffered a fractured vertebra and concussion after a spectacular crash into the fencing during Saturday morning’s race at the Italian Grand Prix.

Peroni was able to climb out and walk away from his car when his car took off and spiralled after hitting a ‘sausage kerb’ at the Parabolica corner at the Monza circuit.

His car revolved and somersaulted in the accident before landing upside down high up against the barriers.

“That was a big one. Currently recovering in hospital with a broken vertebra,” the 19-year-old said on social media. “Not sure the recovery time, but hope to be back in the car as soon as possible.”

The kerb was removed by organisers before Formula One free practice and qualifying.

 
Alex Peroni Formula 3 Italian Grand Prix
 
