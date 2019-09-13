Friday, September 13, 2019  | 13 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Mansoor Akhtar questioned over fixing claims

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Friday questioned former Pakistan cricketer Mansoor Akhtar over match-fixing claims made against him by batsman Umar Akmal, according to SAMAA TV. 

The 61-year-old was questioned by ICC ACU officer Steve Richardson at the National Stadium of Karachi for nearly an hour. A PCB anti-corruption officer was also present during the questioning.

Richardson is also expected to meet several Pakistani cricketers in the days to come.

Batsman Umar Akmal had claimed that Mansoor Akhtar made a match-fixing offer to him during the Global T20 Canada.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket ICC match fixing Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister
India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister
Sri Lanka Cricket refuses NOCs to players not touring Pakistan
Sri Lanka Cricket refuses NOCs to players not touring Pakistan
Sri Lanka announce squads for Pakistan ODI, T20I series
Sri Lanka announce squads for Pakistan ODI, T20I series
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.