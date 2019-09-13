Former Pakistan Test cricketer Mansoor Akhtar questioned over fixing claims

International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Friday questioned former Pakistan cricketer Mansoor Akhtar over match-fixing claims made against him by batsman Umar Akmal, according to SAMAA TV.

The 61-year-old was questioned by ICC ACU officer Steve Richardson at the National Stadium of Karachi for nearly an hour. A PCB anti-corruption officer was also present during the questioning.

Richardson is also expected to meet several Pakistani cricketers in the days to come.

Batsman Umar Akmal had claimed that Mansoor Akhtar made a match-fixing offer to him during the Global T20 Canada.