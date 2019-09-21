Five centuries scored on first day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches

There was little to no respite for bowlers as batsmen dominated the pitch on the first day of all three Quaid-e-Azam Trophy second-round fixtures on Saturday.

Azeem Ghumman and Imran Farhat made centuries as hosts Balochistan finished the first day’s proceedings at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium at 347-4 against Southern Punjab.

The side had a solid start as openers Imran Butt and Azeem Ghumman put on a 129-run partnership on the first wicket.

Mohammad Irfan struck twice in the 34th over, removing Imran Butt (66) and Abubakar Khan (0) in a space of two deliveries.

However, Imran Farhat had different ideas and went on to score 117. He and Azeem Ghumman put on a 181-run stand on the third wicket which took the side to over 300. The partnership was broken when Bilawal Bhatti had the Balochistan skipper caught behind on 117.

Hussain Talat did not last long as he was dismissed in the same fashion as Farhat for six runs.

Ghumman and Bismillah Khan were not out at 143 and four respectively.

On the other hand, Omair bin Yousuf, struck an unbeaten century as Sindh finished the first day of their match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 254-2.

Khurram Manzoor and Omair took the side to 130 with their opening partnership. Adil Amin provided the breakthrough with Manzoor getting caught out by Ashfaq Ahmed for 40.

Saad Ali did not contribute much and was dismissed for just one, leaving the side at 134-2.

Skipper Asad Shafiq came to the party and provided the support Omair needed. The captain went on to score a half-century and was unbeaten at 68.

The duo have put on an unbeaten partnership of 119.

Central Punjab were 369-5 at stumps on the first day of their fixture against Northern Punjab.

Salman Butt and Rizwan Hussain took the side to 47 with their opening partnership.

After both openers were dismissed, skipper Azhar Ali showed his class and went on to score a brilliant unbeaten century while watching wickets fall around him.

He was well supported with wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal who went on to score a brilliant 150 before getting stumped out on 157.

Azhar Ali is at the crease on 110 not out.