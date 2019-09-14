FIFA forms normalisation committee for Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA announced on Friday that it has constituted a five-member normalisation committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

According to a statement, Humza Khan — a former captain of Karachi United FC — will chair the body whereas the other members include Sikander Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana, Syed Hasan Najib Shah and Col Mujahidullah Tareen.

The normalisation committee will run the affairs of the federation on a daily basis. It has been tasked with ensuring the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs. It will also draft and ratify an electoral code for the PFF with the assistance of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation and will organise and conduct elections at district followed by provincial levels. It has also been tasked with organising and conducting the elections of a new PFF executive committee.

“The PFF normalisation committee will act as an electoral committee whose decisions are final and binding,” the statement read. “None of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandate as a member of the PFF normalisation committee has been revoked or that they resign from their position,” it said.

“The specified period of time during which the PFF normalisation committee will perform its functions will expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA – which means on June 15, 2020,” the statement read.