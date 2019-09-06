Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a warm moment with Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain following the opening game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019.

Mohammad Hasnain is representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the T20 competition.

Watch Pakistani Young fast Bowler Muhammad Hasnain Hugging Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan ❤ M. Hasnain is playing from the Team TKR owned by shahrukh Khan in CPL and took 3 wickets in his first match@iamsrk @CPL #CPL19 #SRK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/f20A8ywcoX — Bilal Khan (@khanbilal_) September 5, 2019

In a video that is going viral on social media, the esteemed Indian actor is seen giving the Pakistani cricketer a big hug. Hasnain took three wickets as Trinbago Knight Riders beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The Indian celebrity is one of the owners of the team along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.