HOME > Sports

Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan

3 hours ago
 

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a warm moment with Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain following the opening game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019.

Mohammad Hasnain is representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the T20 competition.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the esteemed Indian actor is seen giving the Pakistani cricketer a big hug. Hasnain took three wickets as Trinbago Knight Riders beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The Indian celebrity is one of the owners of the team along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.

 
CPL 2019 Cricket Mohammad Hasnain Shah Rukh Khan
 
