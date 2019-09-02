Fakhar Zaman ruled out of pre-season fitness camp

Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman will not be taking part in the pre-season training camp because of a knee injury.

“Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of further participation in the ongoing pre-season conditioning camp after being advised one-week rest for a right knee injury,” a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Earlier, it was reported that the opening batsman was not attending fitness drills because of injury concerns.

An MRI of his right knee was conducted and the report was submitted to the cricket board’s medical team.

“Fakhar’s MRI scans were examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, which has advised the left-handed opener to continue his rehabilitation programme so that the panel can review his recovery after 10 days before a decision on his safe return to competitive cricket can be made,” the release read.

A pre-season training camp being held in Lahore under the supervision of former captain Misbahul Haq to train players for a tough and competitive calendar year ahead.

Fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the fitness camp after he was diagnosed with dengue fever.