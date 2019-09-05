Essex beat Lancashire to qualify for T20 Blast semi-finals

Essex Eagles defeated Lancashire Lightning by six wickets at Riverside Ground to secure their place in the Vitality T20 Blast semi-finals.

Lancashire, being sent in to bat first in the quarter-final, posted 159-5 in their 20 overs.

Alex Davies was the top scorer for the side with 80 off 55 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries. Skipper Dane Vilas made 41 off 36 deliveries which included a four and a six.

Aaron Beard and Ravi Bopara picked up two wickets each.

Essex chased down the 160-run target with six wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

Ryan ten Doeschate played a 45-run knock after hitting two boundaries and a maximum while Cameron Delport struck 44 off 30 balls with seven fours to his name.

Ravi Bopara, who hit four sixes, played a quick knock of 39 runs off 18 deliveries.

Lancashire bowlers Saqib Mahmood, Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone took a wicket each.

Ravi Bopara was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.