Friday, September 20, 2019
Sports

England award Test, white-ball contracts to Jofra Archer

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) awarded a Test and limited-overs contracts to express pacer Jofra Archer for 2019-20 season.

Archer played a crucial role in England’s World Cup victory in July, bowling the crucial super-over which ended in a tie, resulting in the side winning their maiden world championship via more boundaries scored.

He then finished with 22 wickets in the Ashes.

The cricket board has also awarded a Test contract to Rory Burns after his solid performances at the top of the order during the Ashes series whereas Joe Denly, who was not picked for the World Cup squad, has been awarded a limited-overs contract in recognition of his improvement.

Spinner Jack Leach was awarded an incremental contract alongside fast-bowler Tom Curran.

However, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have been awarded white-ball contracts while Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett and David Willey missed out.

 
Cricket England Jofra Archer
 




 
 
 
 
 
 

 
