Sports

Dynamites beat Blasters in national women’s triangular one-day championship

4 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

An unbeaten half-century by Muneeba Ali and a four-wicket haul by Maham Tariq helped Dynamites beat Blasters by a comfortable eight-wicket margin in the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship in Lahore on Monday.

Dynamites started their chase of 176-run target in a solid fashion as Nahida Khan and Muneeba Ali scored 61 together on the first wicket. Ramin Shamim provided the breakthrough for Blasters as she trapped Nahida Khan leg-before for 38.

Muneeba then scored a vital 79-run partnership on the second wicket with Javeria Khan. The latter was the next to be dismissed as she contributed 44 runs to the scorecard.

Earlier, Blasters kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Maham Tariq finished with figures of 4-35. The whole side was dismissed for 175 in 49.3 overs.

Kainat Hafeez (20) and Sidra Ameen (47) put on 45-run partnership on the third wicket while Aliya Riaz (50) and Ramin Shamim (15) put on a 31-run stand on the sixth wicket.

Aliya Riaz anchored the side which was reeling at 105-5 at one stage. Her cautious knock included seven boundaries.

 
Cricket Pakistan
 
