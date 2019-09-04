Dean Jones congratulates Misbah, Waqar on securing coaching positions

Islamabad United coach Dean Jones has congratulated Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis on being appointed as head coach and bowling coach respectively of the Pakistan team.

“I want to wish my two good mates Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis all the best in their new posts,” Jones tweeted on Wednesday. “We have won championships together and they will do well for Pakistan.”

He wished them the best of luck in their endeavours.

Misbah-ul-Haq was the captain of Islamabad United franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while Dean Jones and Waqar Younis served as the head coach and bowling coach.

The Australian had applied for the position of Pakistan team’s head coach.

In a first, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach and chief selector of the team respectively. Waqar Younis was picked as the bowling coach on the former captain’s recommendation.