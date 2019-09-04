Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Dean Jones congratulates Misbah, Waqar on securing coaching positions

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Islamabad United coach Dean Jones has congratulated Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis on being appointed as head coach and bowling coach respectively of the Pakistan team.

“I want to wish my two good mates Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis all the best in their new posts,” Jones tweeted on Wednesday. “We have won championships together and they will do well for Pakistan.”

He wished them the best of luck in their endeavours.

Misbah-ul-Haq was the captain of Islamabad United franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while Dean Jones and Waqar Younis served as the head coach and bowling coach.

The Australian had applied for the position of Pakistan team’s head coach.

In a first, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach and chief selector of the team respectively. Waqar Younis was picked as the bowling coach on the former captain’s recommendation.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Dean Jones Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan waqar younis
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Pakistan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Dean Jones, Waqar Younis, Pakistan Super League, PSL, Islamabad United, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Pakistan team head coach, Pakistan team bowling coach
 
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries
Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries
India drop Dhoni for South Africa T20I series
India drop Dhoni for South Africa T20I series
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.