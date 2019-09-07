Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Cricketing fraternity remembers late great Abdul Qadir

51 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Cricketers across the world paid their respects to Pakistani cricketer Abdul Qadir who passed away on Friday in Lahore.

The sport stars took to Twitter to honour the legendary cricketer.

Qadir made his Test debut against England in 1977 and went on to play 67 Tests, taking 236 wickets with a best of 9-65 against England at the same venue in 1987.

Those figures are still the best by a Pakistan bowler in a Test innings.

Qadir also took 132 wickets in 104 one-day internationals, with Imran using him as an attacking weapon in the 1983 World Cup held in England. He played last of his international matches in 1993.

Qadir’s unique dancing action was as attractive as it was destructive, spinning the ball prodigiously and had a lethal googly and a flipper.

With additional input from AFP. 

 
abdul qadir Cricket Pakistan
 
