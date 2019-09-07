Cricketing fraternity remembers late great Abdul Qadir

Cricketers across the world paid their respects to Pakistani cricketer Abdul Qadir who passed away on Friday in Lahore.

The sport stars took to Twitter to honour the legendary cricketer.

Deeply saddened to hear of Abdul Qadir’s passing. My prayers & condolences go to the family. Abdul Qadir was a genius, one of the greatest leg spinners of all time. And he was also the life of the dressing room entertaining the team with his wit & humour. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 7, 2019

PCB is shocked at the news of ‘maestro’ Abdul Qadir’s passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/NTRT3cX2in — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

Sad to find out about our legends Abdul Qadir and Abid Ali passing away

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ May Allah give courage to their families during this tough time InshAllah. Pls recite Fatiha for the two legends who elevated the name of Pakistan across the world — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 6, 2019

Sad to find out about our legends Abdul Qadir and Abid Ali passing away

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ May Allah give courage to their families during this tough time InshAllah. Pls recite Fatiha for the two legends who elevated the name of Pakistan across the world — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 6, 2019

A legend of the game, Abdul Qadir left us today. Inna lilahi wa inna ilahi raajioon. #RIP — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 6, 2019

They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 6, 2019

“Gone Too Soon” Cricket has lost a Legend today Abdul Qadir“Inalil a wa ina alha rajaoon” Very upsetting and disturbing news.He was a very kind and a humble man.May ALLAH grant him highest place in Jannat and give his family a sabr in this difficult time. #RIP Qadir Bhai💔 pic.twitter.com/TBdGVOaS1R — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) September 6, 2019

Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir sb passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin.

Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon.#AbdulQadir pic.twitter.com/mhBZy2yVk9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 6, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of sir Abdul Qadir sahab’s passing away, may Allah grant him highest rank in jannat and the family be blessed with sabar. Ameen — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 6, 2019

Really Sad News , Legendary Leg spinner bowler Abdul Qadir sb passed away , He was always been so kind to me & Helpful , May Almighty Allah bless him Jannah Aameen 🤲🏼 , إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 6, 2019

We all belong to Allah SWT and to Him we all shall return. Deeply saddened to hear about Sir Abdul Qadir’s death. May Allah meet his soul with a smile & keep him in His shade of love & mercy, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 6, 2019

May Allah bless the departed soul of legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir Sahib who has passed away due to heart attack. It’s sad news for all of us. May Allah give patience to the rest of the family. RIP Ameen

امین 🤲🏼. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/htjQPOPHyi — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) September 6, 2019

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. #Ameen — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir, the legendary Pakistan leg-spinner, has passed away at the age of 63. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Kl0Vox35Qu — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2019

His hand quicker than the eye, Abdul Qadir rolled over many a giants with a magnificent sleight of hand! Thank you for letting me watch it from short leg. The best legspinner of his era, he pioneered the art of leg spin in one day cricket. Bao ji, you will be forever missed. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir set the mould for all leg spinners that came out of Pakistan after him. All had a bit of Qadir in them. Such was his impact. #RIPAbdulQadir — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 7, 2019

Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/iu03d45sJ0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2019

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Deeply saddened and shocked by the news of sudden death of our legend ABDUL QADIR ..

spoke to him few days ago he was in good health,life is so unpredictable..

may Allah give him highest rank in jannah and saber to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CbSNDh3jYx — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 6, 2019

Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing of Abdul Qadir saab … a legend and great human. May Allah swt grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. Ameen. @Umar96Akmal — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the demise of Abdul Qadir. Was always mesmerised by his unique style of bowling and he was one of the best leg-spinners to play the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir—The man who made leg-spin fashionable. Long curly hair…bounce in every step of a fairly long run-up. Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir—The man who made leg-spin fashionable. Long curly hair…bounce in every step of a fairly long run-up. Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2019

Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing of Abdul Qadir saab … a legend and great human. May Allah swt grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. Ameen. @Umar96Akmal — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 6, 2019

Qadir made his Test debut against England in 1977 and went on to play 67 Tests, taking 236 wickets with a best of 9-65 against England at the same venue in 1987.

Those figures are still the best by a Pakistan bowler in a Test innings.

Qadir also took 132 wickets in 104 one-day internationals, with Imran using him as an attacking weapon in the 1983 World Cup held in England. He played last of his international matches in 1993.

Qadir’s unique dancing action was as attractive as it was destructive, spinning the ball prodigiously and had a lethal googly and a flipper.

With additional input from AFP.