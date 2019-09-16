Concussion substitution comes into play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The concussion substitution was used for the first time in the history of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The incident took place during the Punjab derby between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Central Punjab’s Usman Salahuddin was hit on the neck while fielding during the game. He was substituted by Mohammad Saad for the rest of the fixture.

The replacement player will not be allowed to bowl in the match.

Central Punjab’s #UsmanSalahuddin will not participate anymore in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after getting hit on the neck while fielding on the first day of the match. pic.twitter.com/mfKFlNFlk0 — Thakur (@ThakurHassam94) September 15, 2019

Safety concerns in cricket have been under scrutiny ever since the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes back in 2014.

The rule allows the like-for-like player to be substituted in the match if he/she suffers a concussion after being hit by the cricket ball.

Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa have already allowed concussion substitutes in domestic cricket. The International Cricket Council had approved the use of substitutions in men’s and women’s cricket this year.

Talismanic Australian batsman Steve Smith was substituted by Marnus Labuschagne after he was hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the during the second Ashes series at Lord’s.