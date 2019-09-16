Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Concussion substitution comes into play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

46 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

The concussion substitution was used for the first time in the history of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The incident took place during the Punjab derby between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Central Punjab’s Usman Salahuddin was hit on the neck while fielding during the game. He was substituted by Mohammad Saad for the rest of the fixture.

The replacement player will not be allowed to bowl in the match.

Safety concerns in cricket have been under scrutiny ever since the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes back in 2014.

The rule allows the like-for-like player to be substituted in the match if he/she suffers a concussion after being hit by the cricket ball.

Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa have already allowed concussion substitutes in domestic cricket. The International Cricket Council had approved the use of substitutions in men’s and women’s cricket this year.

Talismanic Australian batsman Steve Smith was substituted by Marnus Labuschagne after he was hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the during the second Ashes series at Lord’s.

 
TOPICS:
Concussion Substitution Cricket Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Concussion Substitution, Cricket, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium, Steve Smith
 
MOST READ
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister
India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister
Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with Sri Lankan cricketers skipping Pakistan tour
Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with Sri Lankan cricketers skipping Pakistan tour
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.