Thursday, September 5, 2019
Sports

Coach Misbah hopes to use experience to make a difference

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that a leader has to be completely sure about the decisions they take.

“You have to be 100 per cent sure about what you are trying to do as you have the future of Pakistan and its people in your hands,” he said in a radio show on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website with Managing Director Wasim Khan. “You have to think about your actions day and night.”

The former captain said that he is ready to face the challenges that lie ahead of him, adding that they should know how to guide the team and its players out of a crisis.

The 45-year-old hopes he will be able to help the players with the experience he has under his belt. “My experiences can help create a difference in the team.”

Misbah said that the team is full of talented players who just need a little bit of fine-tuning to be on the right path. “I will help them prepare and groom them on how to carry themselves on and off the field.”

He lamented that the side doesn’t have a defined path and the players are unaware of which path to take in their professional careers.

“They have to make a habit of participating in dieting and practice certain drills on a regular basis. The players need to keep pushing themselves to the limit.”

He said that the team has to be professional in every way possible.

The former cricketer added the one thing common in being captain and head coach is that both are positions of responsibility.

 
