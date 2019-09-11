Gayle ends century drought in record-breaking Caribbean Premier League clash

West Indies’ star opening batsman Chris Gayle struck a superb century in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Tuesday.

The left-handed batsman, who plays for Jamaica Tallwahs, played a blistering knock of 116 off just 62 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and 10 sixes against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

His ton,however, came in a losing cause as Patriots went on to win the game by four wickets with seven balls remaining in a record-breaking game.

Tallawahs, being sent to bat first, posted a huge target of 241-4 in their 20 overs. Apart from Gayle’s knock, Chadwick Walton made 73 off 36 balls with three fours and eight maximums to his name.

Fabian Allen and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets each for the Patriots.

St Kitts chased down the huge target of 242 in 18.5 overs with four wickets in hand thanks to half-centuries by openers Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis.

Thomas was the highest scorer for his side with 71 off 40 balls after hitting eight boundaries and three sixes. He had the best seat in the house as he saw Lewis smash 53 off just 18 deliveries with three boundaries and six maximums to his name.

Laurie Evans and Fabian Allen contributed 41 and 37 runs to the scorecard respectively.

Oshane Thomas picked up four wickets while Andre Russell finished with two scalps for Tallawahs.