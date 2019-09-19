Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Chipursan wins Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League 2019

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The 2019 edition of the Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League came to an end in Hunza with Baba Ghundi Chipursan emerging as the victorious side.

The tournament featured eight teams Al-Shams Shimshal, Baba Ghundi Chipursan, Shishkat, Passu WFC, Nasir Khusrou Sost, Himalayan Cougar Club Hunza, Khyber Ibex and Ghircha Eagles.

The final was contested between Shimshal and Chipursan, which Shimshal won 3-1 on penalties.

The tournament is the brainchild of two sisters Sumera and Karishma Inayat. The players, on the other hand, expressed their disappointment over the government’s lack of interest towards the competition.

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Works Dr Muhammad Iqbal was the chief guest in the final.

 
Football gilgit-baltistan Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League 2019
 
