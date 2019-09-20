Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Challengers beat Dynamites in women’s triangular one-day cup

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

PCB Challengers registered a three-wicket victory over PCB Dynamites in the third fixture of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship in Lahore on Friday.

Iram Javed came to the rescue for the Challengers in chase of the 134-run target when the team was reeling at 67-6. She played a cautious knock of 50 off 59 balls.

Her 66-run partnership on the seventh wicket with Diana Baig proved to be monumental in the side’s victory.

On the other hand, Huraina Sajjad and Natalia Pervez provided a helping hand as well as they put up a 33-run partnership on the third wicket.

Nida Dar took four wickets for the Dynamites.

Earlier, Nahida Khan’s slow innings of 36 from 71 balls took the side to 133 in their 46 overs.

She put on a 41-run opening stand with Ayesha Naz whereas Sana Mir and Kainat Imtiaz made 24 runs together on the sixth wicket.

Syeda Aroob Shah grabbed three wickets for the Challengers.

The fourth game of the triangular series will be played between PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters at the same venue on September 21.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan
 
