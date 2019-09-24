Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Challengers beat Dynamites in women’s one-day triangular championship

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Challengers eased their way to a six-wicket win over Dynamites in the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship in Lahore on Tuesday.

Nahida Khan and Muneeba Ali put on a 41-run partnership for the Dynamites for the first wicket. The side then continued to lose wickets from that moment and was dismissed for 131 in 41.5 overs.

Syeda Aroob Shah proved to be the chief destroyer for Challengers as she returned with figures of 6-41 in 8.1 overs.

There was no resistance by the batsmen as just Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan and Kainat Imtiaz even got into the 20s.

In chase of the 132-run target, Dynamites got off to a rocky start as the side lost their first wicket with four runs on the board after Javeria Rauf was bowled for a golden duck.

Bismah Maroof then took the side to victory with her unbeaten half-century. She also put on solid partnerships with Sidra Nawaz (17)  and Iram Javed (30).

 
