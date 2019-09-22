Challengers beat Blasters in women’s one-day triangular championship

Forty-eight runs by Javeria Rauf and a four-wicket haul by Fatima Sana helped the PCB Challengers pick up a three-wicket win over the PCB Blasters in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 in Lahore on Saturday.

The Challengers successfully chased down a 186-run target in the 48th over for a win with three wickets in hand.

Rauf, whose 48 run-knock came off 86 deliveries, put a vital 61-run partnership for the third wicket with Natalia Pervaiz. Diana Baig played a late cameo with 35 from 41 deliveries.

Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowlers for the Blasters as she finished with figures of 3-45.

The Blasters finished at 185-8 thanks to a half-century by Umaima Sohail. She went on to score 73 in 121 balls.

Fatima Sana was the standout performer with the ball as she picked up four wickets

The fifth game of the triangular championship will be played on Monday (September 23) between the PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters.