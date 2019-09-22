Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Challengers beat Blasters in women’s one-day triangular championship

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Forty-eight runs by Javeria Rauf and a four-wicket haul by Fatima Sana helped the PCB Challengers pick up a three-wicket win over the PCB Blasters in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 in Lahore on Saturday.

The Challengers successfully chased down a 186-run target in the 48th over for a win with three wickets in hand.

Rauf, whose 48 run-knock came off 86 deliveries, put a vital 61-run partnership for the third wicket with Natalia Pervaiz. Diana Baig played a late cameo with 35 from 41 deliveries.

Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowlers for the Blasters as she finished with figures of 3-45.

The Blasters finished at 185-8 thanks to a half-century by Umaima Sohail. She went on to score 73 in 121 balls.

Fatima Sana was the standout performer with the ball as she picked up four wickets

The fifth game of the triangular championship will be played on Monday (September 23) between the PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Women's Cricket, PCB Challengers, PCB Dynamites, PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers vs PCB Blasters, Javeria Rauf, Fatima Sana, Aliya Riaz, National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship
 
MOST READ
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on 'great player' Virat Kohli
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on ‘great player’ Virat Kohli
Misbah enforces strict diet regime on players
Misbah enforces strict diet regime on players
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.