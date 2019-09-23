Central Punjab on brink of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win over Northern

Central Punjab dismissed Northern for 114 after scoring 433 and enforced a follow-on in their fixture in the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Starting the second day’s proceedings at 369-5, the home side were dismissed in 107.5 overs. Captain Azhar Ali scored 45 runs and was finally dismissed 155.

Northern bowlers Nauman Ali and Musa Khan bagged four and three wickets respectively.

The Northern batsmen could not provide any resistance to the Central Punjab bowlers in their first innings as half of the side was back in the pavilion with just 59 runs on the board. The side did not last long and were finally bowled out for 114 in 60.3 overs.

At the stumps, the side needed another 319 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Meanwhile, Umar Siddiq and Imran Rafiq took Southern Punjab to 161-3 with their unbeaten 110-run stand on the fourth wicket against Balochistan at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

The hosts started 347-4 and went on to score another 153 runs after losing five wickets before their skipper Imran Farhat declared their innings.

Azeem Ghumman, who started the day’s proceedings at 143, went on to score 163 while Ammad Butt made 54.

Balochistan amassed a huge total of 500-9 declared.

The Punjab side were reeling at 51-3 in the 15th over when Siddiq and Rafiq took control with their half-centuries. Umar is unbeaten at 67 while Imran is batting at 56.

Southern Punjab’s batting was all at sea from the start as they lost their skipper Shan Masood for just six runs while Sami Aslam, who scored 249 in the first-round fixture, was sent packing for just 20. Sohaib Maqsood was next to go as he made just 10 runs.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished day two of their fixture against Sindh at 97-2 in Karachi as Ashfaq Ahmed and Adil Amin scored an unbeaten 92-run partnership

Sindh went on to score 476-9 after resuming play on their overnight score of 254-2.

The hosts did not have a field day with the bat as they would have expected and kept losing their batsmen at regular intervals. Omair Bin Yousuf was the star performer with the bat as he top scored with 174 after adding 41 to his overnight score of 133 while skipper Asad Shafiq made 81.

However, Fawad Alam joined the party and scored a crucial century for Sindh He also put up a solid 108-run partnership with Mir Hamza on the last wicket.

Sindh fast-bowlers Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan’s early blows reduced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 5-2 before Ashfaq and Adil weathered the storm. Ashfaq is not out at 28 while Adil is unbeaten at 63