Central Punjab humble Northern in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Central Punjab picked up an innings and 100-run victory over Northern in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Faisalabad on Monday.

Northern began their second day after being enforced to follow-on. The side was dismissed for 219 in their second innings.

Bilal Asif spun through Northern’s batting order and finished with match-winning figures of 4-57. His spin partner Zafar Gohar dismissed three batsmen.

There was not much resistance by Northern with the bat as Hammad Azam top scored with 38 while Haider Ali and Waqas Ahmed made 33 and 28 respectively.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 296-6 against Sindh in their fixture in Karachi as Ashfaq Ahmed scored a century.

The visitors started second day’s play at 97-2 with Ashfaq Ahmed and Adil Amin at the crease.

Resuming his innings at an overnight score of 28, the 32-year-old went on to make 113, which included 15 boundaries. His partner Adil Amin got out for 70.

Ashfaq and Adil’s third-wicket partnership made 111 runs.

Zohaib Khan then took charge of the innings and scored a half-century for the side . He was not out at 70 before the umpires stopped play due to bad light.

Meanwhile, Southern Punjab will be looking to avoid defeat against Balochistan.

The visitors were reeling at 132-3 in their second innings with Umar Siddiq and Imran Rafiq at the crease on 26 and 16. The side requires another 60 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Starting the third day’s proceeding on their overnight score of 161-3, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 308 in the first innings in reply to Balochistan’s total of 500-9 declared.

Shan Masood and Sami Aslam put on a 84-run partnership. Balochistan took three quick wickets and the side were reeling at 97-3.

Imran Rafiq, who was not out at 56 on day two, completed went on to score his third century in first-class cricket which helped his side surpass the 300-run mark in the first innings. He was not out on 110.

Umar Siddiq, was batting at 67 on day two, was dismissed without scoring a run.

Imran put on a 92-run stand with Bilawal Bhatti, who went on to score 57.

Balochistan’s Mohammad Asghar, the slow left-arm, finished with figures of 3-41.