Central Punjab exert pressure on Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Central Punjab are in a commanding position in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against hosts Balochistan at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

The visitors started the second day’s play on their overnight score of 338-5.

Salman Butt went on to score a delightful 237-run knock and was supported by Zafar Gohar who went on to make his maiden first-class ton.

Gohar remained unbeaten at 100.

The duo put on a 205-run stand helped their side take its total past 400. The side declared their first innings at 521-6.

Balochistan had a poor start to their first innings as they were reeling at 77-5 at one stage. Opener Imran Butt has been the highest run-getter for Balochistan so far with his 33 runs.

The side will begin third day’s proceedings at 119-5 with Bismillah Khan and Hussain Talat at the crease. The side trail by 402 runs.

Meanwhile, rain affected second day’s play in the fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab in Abbottabad and only 15.1 overs of play was possible on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began the second day’s play at 126-0. The side were 174-1 when the umpires called it a day. Bilawal Bhatti took the only wicket of the day as he castled Sahibzada Farhan for 78.

His opening partner is unbeaten at 77 while Ashfaq Ahmed is not out at the other end.

On the other hand, Northern were batting at 271-9 on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game against Sindh at the KRL Stadium.

Northern started the second day’s play at their overnight score of 86-3. The visitors started losing wickets in regular fashions. However, it was Rohail Nazir and Hammad Azam who managed to provide some resistance to the Sindh bowlers with their half-centuries.

Rohail scored 67 and Hammad made 58.

Nauman Ali and Haris Rauf were at the crease during close of play.