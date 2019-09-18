Brathwaite stars as Trinbago beats St Kitts in super over

It took something special to end Trinbago Knight Riders’ four-match winning streak in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they were beaten by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a thrilling super over.

Trinbago got off to a great start after electing to bat first. Lendl Simmons, who has been in sublime form, smashed 90 of just 45 deliveries at the top of the order.

The visitors were in control of the game but momentum shifted when Patriots skipper Carlos Brathwaite introduced himself into the attack in the fourth over and got the wicket of Mark Deyal for 21 off 10 balls.

The Trinidad side continued to score runs and had reached 122-1 at the 10-over mark.

Simmons was dismissed with the score at 140 but the batting power of Darren Bravo and James Neesham ensured runs continue to flow and Patriots conceded 60 in the last 30 balls as the Knight Riders finished their innings at 216-4.

Chasing a 217-run target, Evin Lewis provided the necessary early fireworks for St Kitts as he smashed 31 runs off a Jimmy Neesham over. They managed to amass 67 by the end of the six-over powerplay.

However, things went downhill from there when the Patriots lost Evin Lewis and Mohammad Hafeez in quick succession. Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks took hold of the side 155-4 at the end of 15 overs.

The game took an eventful turn when both batsman were dismissed but Fabian Allen responded with three sixes off Kieron Pollard in the 18th over to keep them in the game. The side needed 25 runs required off 12 balls and then 19 from six.

Rayad Emrit tied the game after hitting Neesham for 18 runs.

St Kitts, batting first in the six-ball super over, managed 18 runs as Brathwaite feasted on Ali Khan.

Brathwaite was sublime with the ball as well in the super over as he gave away just five runs and manage to take the crucial wicket of Darren Bravo.