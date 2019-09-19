Blasters remain unbeaten in women’s triangular one-day cup

Sidra Ameen’s patient knock of 44 helped PCB Blasters register a seven-run win over PCB Dynamites in the second game of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 in Lahore on Wednesday.

PCB Dynamites were dismissed for 155 in 49.1 overs as they chased a 163-run target.

Kainat Imtiaz amassed 56 of 105 deliveries with seven boundaries to her name while skipper Nida Dar chipped in with her 33-run knock.

Nashra Sandhu and Aliya Riaz took two wickets each for the PCB Blasters while giving away 25 and 46 runs respectively.

Earlier in the day, PCB Blasters, electing to bat first, had managed a low total of 162-8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Sana Mir was the standout bowler for the Dynamites with her three wickets.

PCB Blasters remain unbeaten in the competition. They had sealed a thrilling one-wicket win over PCB Challengers on Tuesday.

PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will play the third game of the 50-over competition on September 20.