Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Barbados register big win against St Lucia in CPL

8 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: CPLT20

Barbados Tridents claimed a resounding 71-run away win over St Lucia on Friday in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Chasing a target of 173, the Zouks were bowled out for just 101 with three batsmen scoring in double figures.

The side kept losing wickets from the start and seemed certain to be dismissed under 100 after being reduced to 81-8 . However, South African tail-ender Hardus Viljeon’s late cameo of 31 runs from 21 balls got them just over that mark after Colin de Grandhomme had made a 16-ball 28.

St Lucia’s decision to bowl first backfired as Johnson Charles and Justin Greaves managed to put on a 81-run partnership that laid the foundation for a big score.

After Charles went back to the pavilion for 28, Greaves continued to bat aggressively and scored his half-century. He put on another crucial 43-run partnership, this time with Jonathan Carter.

Greaves and Carter were dismissed in quick succession for 57 and 30 respectively but the lower order managed to take the side to 171-6 in their 20 overs.

 
TOPICS:
CPL 2019 Cricket
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
CPLT20, Cricket, CPL 2019, Caribbean Premier League, Caribbean Premier League 2019, Barbados Tridents, St Lucia Zouks, St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, West Indies
 
MOST READ
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on 'great player' Virat Kohli
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on ‘great player’ Virat Kohli
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.