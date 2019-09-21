Barbados register big win against St Lucia in CPL

Barbados Tridents claimed a resounding 71-run away win over St Lucia on Friday in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Chasing a target of 173, the Zouks were bowled out for just 101 with three batsmen scoring in double figures.

The side kept losing wickets from the start and seemed certain to be dismissed under 100 after being reduced to 81-8 . However, South African tail-ender Hardus Viljeon’s late cameo of 31 runs from 21 balls got them just over that mark after Colin de Grandhomme had made a 16-ball 28.

St Lucia’s decision to bowl first backfired as Johnson Charles and Justin Greaves managed to put on a 81-run partnership that laid the foundation for a big score.

After Charles went back to the pavilion for 28, Greaves continued to bat aggressively and scored his half-century. He put on another crucial 43-run partnership, this time with Jonathan Carter.

Greaves and Carter were dismissed in quick succession for 57 and 30 respectively but the lower order managed to take the side to 171-6 in their 20 overs.