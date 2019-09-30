Barbados qualify for CPL playoffs with victory over St Lucia

Photo Courtesy: CPL T20

The Barbados Tridents reached the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019 playoffs after picking up a 24-run win against St Lucia Zouks in Bridgetown on Sunday.

The Tridents, electing to bat first, had a disastrous start to their innings as Alex Hales was dismissed without scoring a single run.

Opening batsman Johnson Charles and Shakib Al Hasan anchored their side to 63 with their 62-run partnership for the second wicket. The Bangladeshi batsman was dismissed after scoring a cautious 21-ball 22.

The side were then reduced to 81-3 when Charles was dismissed for 47. His dismissal sparked a collapse with the middle and lower order providing little resistance.

Justin Greaves played a 27-run knock and the side posted a modest total of 141-6 in their 20 overs. The St Lucia Zouks batsmen did not provide any fireworks in the chase of their 142-run target as the side kept losing wickets.

The side were reduced to 40-2 in 4.2 overs. However, Colin de Grandhomme and Colin Ingram tried to steady the side with their 37-run partnership which anchored the side to 77-3.

The side was in dire straits when Ingram and De Grandhomme were dismissed in successive overs for 25 and 21 respectively and were reduced to 111-5 when Hardus Viljoen went back to the pavilion for 22.

The side lost their remaining five wickets with the side adding just six runs to the board.