HOME > Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series opener

4 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket/Twitter

Bangladesh picked up a three-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the the opening game of the tri-nation T20I series in Dhaka on Friday.

Zimbabwe, being sent to bat first, made 144-5 in 18 overs as Ryan Burl scored a half-century. His 57-run knock came off 32 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and four sixes.

Skipper Hamilton Masakadza made 34 off 26 balls with five fours and a maximum to his name. Tinotenda Mutombodzi contributed 27 runs to the scorecard.

Bangladesh bowlers Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain picked up a wicket each.

The hosts chased down a 145-run target on the loss of seven wickets with two balls to spare. Afif Hossain was the top scorer for the side with 52 off 26 which included eight boundaries and a six.

Mossadek Hossain made 30 off 24 deliveries after hitting two sixes.

Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara and Neville Madziva picked up two wickets each for the visitors.

 
Bangladesh Cricket zimbabwe
 
