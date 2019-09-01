Sunday, September 1, 2019  | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Somerset/Twitter

Pakistan star Babar Azam’s heroics in the Vitality T20 Blast came to an anti-climactic end as he was dismissed for a golden duck in his side’s dramatic defeat against Middlesex at Taunton.

Babar, who is the leading run-scorer of England’s domestic T20 competition with 578 runs, could not add to his impressive tally as he was bowled by Toby Roland-Jones off the very first delivery he faced.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell stepped up to the plate though and smashed a 47-ball 101 to guide his side to 226-5.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez went for 1-41 in three overs for Middlesex, with Roland-Jones starring with his figures of 2-32 in four.

Middlesex needed something incredible to pull off the record chase and they got it from England skipper Eoin Morgan as he smashed 83 off just 29 deliveries to stun Somerset.

The star-studded Middlesex batting also features skipper David Malan, South African legend AB de Villiers and Hafeez in its ranks and they leapfrogged Somerset to reach the quarter-finals at their expense.

 
TOPICS:
Babar Azam Cricket Vitality Blast
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
Sania, Shoaib host Hassan and Samiya for dinner in Dubai
Sania, Shoaib host Hassan and Samiya for dinner in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.