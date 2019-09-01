Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out

Pakistan star Babar Azam’s heroics in the Vitality T20 Blast came to an anti-climactic end as he was dismissed for a golden duck in his side’s dramatic defeat against Middlesex at Taunton.

Babar, who is the leading run-scorer of England’s domestic T20 competition with 578 runs, could not add to his impressive tally as he was bowled by Toby Roland-Jones off the very first delivery he faced.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell stepped up to the plate though and smashed a 47-ball 101 to guide his side to 226-5.

It was some amazing days with the Somerset family and fans. I am grateful to you all for the love that I have received here. Wish you enough.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez went for 1-41 in three overs for Middlesex, with Roland-Jones starring with his figures of 2-32 in four.

Middlesex needed something incredible to pull off the record chase and they got it from England skipper Eoin Morgan as he smashed 83 off just 29 deliveries to stun Somerset.

The star-studded Middlesex batting also features skipper David Malan, South African legend AB de Villiers and Hafeez in its ranks and they leapfrogged Somerset to reach the quarter-finals at their expense.