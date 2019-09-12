Australia qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup 2021

Australia have qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in a press release.

The side confirmed their place in the tournament after whitewashing West Indies 3-0 in their ODI series played under the ICC Women’s Championship.

The Southern Stars are at the top of the second edition of the ICC Women’s Championship with 28 points from 15 games. They have won 14 games and lost just one fixture.

The side has picked up victories over Pakistan, India, New Zealand and West Indies.

The top four teams on the championship table, along with hosts New Zealand, get automatic qualification for the World Cup. The bottom three sides will feature in the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier.