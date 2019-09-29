Australia beat Sri Lanka in first women’s T20I

Beth Mooney scored a century as Australia picked up a 41-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening game of the three-match women’s T20I in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the series opener.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney put on a 72-run opening partnership before Healy departed after scoring a 21-ball 43, which included six boundaries and a maximum.

Skipper Meg Lanning lasted just six balls on the crease before heading back to the pavilion for just one run as the side were reduced to 81-2 in 8.1 overs. Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner then put on a 115-run partnership for the third wicket which was pivotal in taking the side past 200-run mark.

Mooney was dismissed after playing a brilliant knock of 113 from 61 balls with 20 boundaries to her name. Gardner missed out on her half-century by just one run as she contributed 49 to the scorecard after hitting four maximums.

The side finished their innings at 217-4 in their 20 overs.

In chase of a huge 218-run target, the side were wobbling at 27-2 in 4.4 overs. Skipper Chamari Atapattu and Hansima Karunaratne anchored the side to 103 for the third wicket with their 76-run partnership.

After Karunaratne departed, the Sri Lanka skipper put on a 58-run stand with Nilakshi de Silva before she was dismissed after playing a fighting knock of 113 which came from 66 deliveries and 12 boundaries and six sixes.

The visitors never really got going since then and the side finished their 20 overs at 176-7.