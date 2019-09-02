Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Australia appoint Steve Waugh as mentor

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Australia have appointed batting legend Steve Waugh as a mentor ahead of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester starting from September 4, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

“Steve was actually going to fly home, do the function and fly back the next day,” Australian coach Justin Langer said. “That’s how much he’s enjoying it. He’s been like a kid at Christmas.”

Langer added, “To come back after such a long time away from the game, his passion and enthusiasm has been brilliant and it’s going to be great.”

The former captain, who led his side to victory in the 1999 Cricket World Cup, is no stranger to mentoring positions but this will be his first stint with the Kangaroos since 2004.

Waugh made his last appearance that year when he played his final Test match. He served as an Athlete Liaison Officer for his country in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics in Beijing and London respectively.

The Ashes series are level at 1-1 with the crucial fourth game of the series just around the corner. Australia just have to win a game in order to retain the urn.

 
Australia Cricket Steve Waugh
 
