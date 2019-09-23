Athletes race to the finish in historic Khunjerab Marathon

Pakistani athletes excelled in the historic Khunjerab Marathon which was held on Saturday at an altitude of 4,693 metres above sea level.

The competition was organised by the Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with Z Adventures and Serena Hotels.

Pakistan hosted the highest altitude road marathon race. It's the highest altitude race ever held in the World. It was organized to promote northern areas and soft image of Pakistan to the World.

#KhunjerabMarathon pic.twitter.com/gAwJFy0XDT — Ambreen (@itx_halloween) September 23, 2019

17 countries participated in a marathon at #Khunjerab, held 4693 metres above sea level, 154 athletes from 17 countries took part, including 39 international runners.

The army athletics team bagged the first three positions in the 42 km race.

#KhunjerabMarathon pic.twitter.com/hmWAWgd1go — Sabena Siddiqi (@sabena_siddiqi) September 23, 2019

Over 150 long distance runners from 17 countries including Pakistan took part in the event, which began from the Khunjerab Top and concluded in the Sust Valley.

The Pakistan Army’s Muhammad Siyar bagged first position in the 50-kilometre race while Aslam Khan of the Gilgit-Balistan Scouts and Muhammad Iqbal finished at second and third places respectively.

Meanwhile, the Army Athletics Team secured all three positions in the 42km race with victories from Umair Haider, Muhammad Faheem and Sohail Tanveer.

Such initiatives help to promote peace on a global level.

Mirza Aslam won the 21km race whereas Abdul Muheet finished in second place. Third position was taken by Musawwar ur Rehman.