HOME > Sports

Athletes race to the finish in historic Khunjerab Marathon

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: iamAqsaSheikh/Twitter

Pakistani athletes excelled in the historic Khunjerab Marathon which was held on Saturday at an altitude of 4,693 metres above sea level.

The competition was organised by the Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with Z Adventures and Serena Hotels.

Over 150 long distance runners from 17 countries including Pakistan took part in the event, which began from the Khunjerab Top and concluded in the Sust Valley.

The Pakistan Army’s Muhammad Siyar bagged first position in the 50-kilometre race while Aslam Khan of the Gilgit-Balistan Scouts and Muhammad Iqbal finished at second and third places respectively.

Meanwhile, the Army Athletics Team secured all three positions in the 42km race with victories from Umair Haider, Muhammad Faheem and Sohail Tanveer.

Mirza Aslam won the 21km race whereas Abdul Muheet finished in second place. Third position was taken by Musawwar ur Rehman.

 
