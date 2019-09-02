Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

American tennis player fined for gun gesture

8 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

American doubles player Mike Bryan was fined $10,000 by the US Open on Sunday for his using racquet his to make a shooting gesture at a line judge.

Bryan, playing alongside twin brother Bob, held his racquet upside down and pointed it towards the official after successfully challenging an incorrect call.

Chair umpire Mariana Alves issued a code violation against Mike Bryan for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Bryan brothers, winners of 16 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, went on to win the second-round match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Argentina’s Federico Delbonis.

It is the highest fine received by a male player so far at this year’s tournament.

“I apologize for any offense I may have caused. We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful,” Bryan said in a statement cited by the New York Times. “But given the recent news and political climate I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again.”

Seven people were killed in Texas on Saturday in the latest of several mass shootings to occur in the United States this year.

 
TOPICS:
Mike Bryan Tennis
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
sports
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
sports
 
 
 
 
 
DIR, Peshawar, Festival, Culture, Sports, wrestling, Boxing, Cricket, sports festival
 
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.