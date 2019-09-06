Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

AJK Prime Minister XI beats PCB Chairman XI in exhibition game

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: PCB/Twitter

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister’s XI defeated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman’s XI by six runs in an exhibition match in Muzaffarabad on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was leading PCB Chairman XI while AJK Prime Minister XI was captained by Azhar Ali.

AJK Prime Minister XI, batting first, posted a total of 164-5. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with the bat as he played a 55-run knock.

Naveed Malik and Hassan Raza scored 26 runs each.

Sarfaraz Ahmed took three wickets.

PCB Chairman XI, in chase of 165-run target, were restricted to 158 for the loss of just four wickets. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Abid Ali scored 40 runs each.

AJK Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Chaudhry Saeed along with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani distributed shields among the players while Azhar Ali was presented a trophy for the win.

 
azhar ali Cricket Pakistan sarfaraz ahmed
 
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
