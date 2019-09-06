AJK Prime Minister XI beats PCB Chairman XI in exhibition game

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister’s XI defeated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman’s XI by six runs in an exhibition match in Muzaffarabad on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was leading PCB Chairman XI while AJK Prime Minister XI was captained by Azhar Ali.

PCB Chairman’s XI 🆚 AJK Prime Minister’s XI

🏏 T20 festival match

🏟️ Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium

⏲️ 10 am (PKT) pic.twitter.com/d5EzBn6TjD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

AJK Prime Minister XI, batting first, posted a total of 164-5. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with the bat as he played a 55-run knock.

Naveed Malik and Hassan Raza scored 26 runs each.

Innings Break! AJK Prime Minister’s XI – 164/5 (15 ov) Mohammad Rizwan top scores 55 and Sarfaraz Ahmed picks up 3 wickets for 21. LIVE 🔽https://t.co/LZ3AirCBD0 pic.twitter.com/kVcnLIzDlr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

Sarfaraz Ahmed took three wickets.

PCB Chairman XI, in chase of 165-run target, were restricted to 158 for the loss of just four wickets. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Abid Ali scored 40 runs each.

Pakistan stars take time out of the game to take selfies with cricket fans in Muzaffarabad. WATCH LIVE: pic.twitter.com/TjGhDFhYdk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

AJK Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Chaudhry Saeed along with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani distributed shields among the players while Azhar Ali was presented a trophy for the win.